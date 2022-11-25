Dubai: More than 300 gymnasts from five GCC countries will take part in the first GCC Grand Series Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship to be held at Al Nasr Sports Hall on November 26 and 27.
In this Year of Distinction and Precedence for the UAE and as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai Youth Olympic School of Rhythmic Gymnastics, supported by Dubai Sports Council, has taken a first step towards showcasing Khaleeji talent in rhythmic gymnastics in the Gulf region.
Strong environment
Tariq Malallah, CEO of Dubai Youth Olympic School of Rhythmic Gymnastics, said: “Our aim is to support future aspirations for the youth in the sport and believes in creating a strong and dedicated environment where children can train and compete professionally.”
The Emirati-owned gymnastics club has raised strong gymnasts, who compete professionally in local and international championships. Participants from Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and UAE are taking part in the two-day event. Gymnasts from the age of 5 till junior level of 16 yrs of age are competing in their respective category using apparatus such as ball, hoop, clubs and ribbon to compete.