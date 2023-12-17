Abu Dhabi: Brigid Kosgei loves Abu Dhabi. It was evident as the five-time major marathon champion set a new women’s record at the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon, which saw over 25,000 runners from 168 countries participate.

Making her first appearance in the event, the Kenyan star swept to victory with a stunning time of 2:19:15 — a minute quicker than the previous record and nearly five minutes ahead of her closest rival, Hawi Feysa Gejia (2:24:03), as Ethlemahu Sintayehu finished third (2:25:36).

Meanwhile, Eritrean Amare Hailemicael Samson produced a superb display, completing the stunning city course in 2:07:10 to seal an impressive victory, two minutes ahead of his closest challenge, Kenyan Leonard Barsoton (2:09:37), with compatriot Ilham Tanui Ozbilen marking his maiden Marathon appearance with a third-place finish (2:10:16).

Ethiopian Halefom Kesay won the 10km race with a time of 28:27 minutes, while his compatriot Zenashwork Yenw covered the same distance in a time of 33:23 minutes.

Commenting on her triumph, Kenyan Kosgei said: “Coming back from an injury last month [at the New York Marathon] and then winning here means a lot to me — especially to break the course record as well. This is my first time here [in Abu Dhabi] and everybody has been great. I hope I will come again next year.”

Meanwhile, men’s winner Samson reflected on success at his first-ever Marathon, saying: “I’m very happy, this is my first Marathon run [after all]. This is my best time of 2:07:10 and hopefully next time I can get an even quicker time. Today is a good win.”

Distinguished atmosphere

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The fifth edition of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon witnessed a distinguished atmosphere, especially in light of the unprecedented number of participants who belong to diverse cultures and different levels of physical fitness., with over 25,000 individuals hailing from 168 countries, including elite athletes, People of Determination, and Paralympics participants underscoring our unwavering commitment to inclusivity within the UAE.

“This event resonated throughout our community, drawing participation from families and children alike, thereby creating an inclusive occasion for individuals from various walks of life and diverse backgrounds. The event was truly for everyone.”

Yaser Saeed Al Mazrouei, Executive Director, People, Commercial & Corporate Support Directorate, added: “We witnessed remarkable performances that embody the spirit of determination and resilience. The Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon continues to stand as a shining symbol of excellence, bringing together a diverse community in the pursuit of well-being and triumph, To paint the most beautiful picture about the society of the Emirates; An oasis of tolerance, love and brotherhood among different cultures and generations.”

Landmarks

The marathon runners passed many landmarks in Abu Dhabi, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Wahat Al Karama, and Zayed Sports City, in addition to Al Hosn Palace and the Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Tower. The marathon and relay race combined attracted 2,863 participants, the 10km race welcomed 5,320 individuals, with 7,575 participants taking on the 5km and 9,280 runners in the 2.5km race.