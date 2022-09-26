Dubai: Following Team Lendl’s victory in August 2022 during the Croatian stage of Legends Team Cup-ATP Champions Tour, the finals of this exciting first edition are finally imminent.

Indeed, the remarkable captains – Ivan Lendl and Pat Cash – and world class players – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Marcos Baghdatis, Tomas Berdych, David Ferrer, Tommy Haas, Lleyton Hewitt, David Nalbandian, Tommy Robredo and Radek Stepanek – are coming to Dubai to play on November 9-12, 2022

The venue is a custom-built arena in Dubai Harbour that will welcome around 3,000 spectators per day with 500 available VIP seats to fully immerse oneself in the glamorous atmosphere.

VIP hospitality

To make this event even more extraordinary, the Center Court will be surrounded by superyachts, allowing yacht owners to have access to the absolute best tennis and maritime experience also thanks to the VIP hospitality that Dubai Harbour is able to deliver.

Legends Team Cup will significantly assist Dubai, as it strives to boost sports tourism and further enhance its position as an international events destination. For this reason, to further symbolize the long-term collaboration with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Harbour and UAE Tennis Federation, Legends Team Cup-ATP Champions Tour has been subtitled “The Route to Dubai”. Hence, every annual final of this exciting series of team competitions will be hosted in Dubai, crowning the perfect combination of luxury, spectacular venues and sport entertainment.

Saeed Hareb secretary general of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said, "Thanks to the support and vision of His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum crown prince of Dubai, Dubai become an international sport destination."

400 events

He added, "We have over 400 events annually which 130 of them is international events, and we are proud to have the final of the Legends Team Cup- ATP Champions Tour-The Route To Dubai which will be an important addition to our sport calendar and we are happy to work with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, UAE Tennis Federation, and Dubai Harbour and with Legends Team Cup Holding to bring the elite tennis stars such as Ivan Lendl and Pat Cash and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Marcos Baghdatis, Tomas Berdych, David Ferrer, Tommy Haas, Lleyton Hewitt, David Nalbandian, Tommy Robredo and Radek Stepanek in a magnificent place, which will be a unique event to sport fans from all over the world."