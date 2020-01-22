Lebanon and the Comoros will compete in show jumping at the AWST. Image Credit: Organisers

Sharjah: In keeping with its commitment to offering sportswomen a platform to compete and showcase their talents, the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) 2020 has announced the participation of Lebanon and the Comoros at the fifth edition of the event, which runs from February 2–12 in Sharjah.

With this addition, the number of participants has increased to 18 countries represented by 78 clubs, making it the largest participation in AWST since its inception in 2012 by the Sharjah Women’s Sports.

Lebanese female equestrians will compete with their counterparts from the UAE, Syria, Sudan and Jordan while the Comorian show jumping team faces the UAE, KSA, Oman, Bahrain, Palestine and Libya.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of AWST’s Supreme Organising Committee, Head of its Executive Committee and Director General of SWS, said: “The steady rise in number of countries and clubs highlights the soaring popularity of AWST, which is a coveted platform for participants to develop their skills, talents and capabilities.