The main championship event will be supported by five exciting undercard bouts: ‘Black Thai’ Walter Goncalves from Brazil v ‘Pedrito’ Pedro Ruiz from Spain, Jussi Santalahti from Finland v Fernando ‘The Flash’ Groenhart from the Netherlands, Salimkhan Ibragimov from Russia vs Jose Manuel Hita Rodriguez from Spain, Ilyass Chakir from Morocco v ‘Singdam’ Nicolas Mendes from Senegal. Like boxing, Muay Thai is categorised by weight classes and defined rules with a registered referee and judges scoring each round. Fighters wear protective equipment and are subjected to a thorough medical check-up before and after the event.