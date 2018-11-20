Abu Dhabi: ISKA Muay-Thai world champion ISKA Yousuf Boughanem from Morocco will take on the UK’s Jake Purdy, while Somchai Lueamlam from Thailand faces off against another Briton Jack Kennedy in the Yas Island Muay Thai Championship at Yas Island on Friday.
Boughanem, nicknamed ‘The Terminator’, is also the WBC and WAKO world champion, Thai Fight champion and Lumpini champion. Jake ‘Pretty Boy’ Purdy, ranked 10th in the world is the European Golden Belt champion for the 72.5kg category, a multiple British champion, an S1 tournament winner and a UKMF British Title Winner.
Somchai Lueamlam is the 2014 Songchai champion while Jack Kennedy, the current UK No. 7, holds the titles of ISKA British champion, Golden Belt English champion and Super Muay Thai 4-Man champion.
The main championship event will be supported by five exciting undercard bouts: ‘Black Thai’ Walter Goncalves from Brazil v ‘Pedrito’ Pedro Ruiz from Spain, Jussi Santalahti from Finland v Fernando ‘The Flash’ Groenhart from the Netherlands, Salimkhan Ibragimov from Russia vs Jose Manuel Hita Rodriguez from Spain, Ilyass Chakir from Morocco v ‘Singdam’ Nicolas Mendes from Senegal. Like boxing, Muay Thai is categorised by weight classes and defined rules with a registered referee and judges scoring each round. Fighters wear protective equipment and are subjected to a thorough medical check-up before and after the event.
Antoine Gholmieh, vice-president of projects, Flash Entertainment, said: “The Yas Island Muay Thai Championship promises to take thrill, excitement and action to the next level. We are delighted to be supporting the inaugural edition which underlines our commitment to bring a diverse range of sporting and entertainment events to the country.” Tickets are on sale and start at Dh50 and are available at ticketmaster.ae or 800 TM UAE (800 86 823).