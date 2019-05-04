Abu Dhabi: Sharjah squandered a vital lead on the leader’s table after they were held to a 2-2 draw against Dibba at the Khalid Bin Mohammad Stadium in Matchweek 23 of the Arabian Gulf League on Friday.

With Shabab Al Ahli registering a hardfought 3-2 win against Al Dhafra riding on a brace by Ahmad Khalil, they now trail Sharjah by six points with three more rounds remaining.

This was Sharjah’s third winless outing in a row and they will be keen to avoid any more blip in the next outing against formidable Al Wasl. Shabab will be looking to consolidate their position further when they meet Al Wasl in their next round.

Khalil broke the deadlock for Shabab Al Ahli in just 12 minutes with a long range effort from a setpiece. Twenty-seven minutes into the game, the hosts were up 2-0. Khalil found Abdulaziz Mubarak with a defence-splitting through and the latter found the back of the goal with a first time effort.

Al Wasl reduced the margin following an own goal by Majed Hassan Ahmed. That boost was enough for Al Wasl to draw level after the change of ends through a penalty. Suhail Al Mansoori scored from the spot in the 57th minute.

The match-winner for Shabab came in the 84th minute. Khalil found the goal from a tight angle to make it 3-2 and more importantly, secure three vital points for Shabab.

A late header by Ronnie Fernandez allowed Al Nasr secure a 2-1 win over Bani Yas. The victory takes Al Nasr to the eighth spot with 30 points while Bani Yas remain sixth with 36 points.