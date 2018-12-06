Sharjah: The Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority (SLSDA) has joined hands with Reach Target for Sports Services to organise the second edition of the Labour Sports Festival to be held from December 28 to March 29, 2019.
The formal signing took place at the SLSDA headquarters in the presence of Salem Yousuf Al Qaseer, Chairman, SLSDA and Tareq Salim Abdullah Saeed Al Khanbashi, Founder and Director of Reach Target Corporation for Sports Services.
Held in cooperation with Sharjah Sports Council, Reach Target will be organising the Labour Sports Festival in several sporting disciplines, including football, basketball, volleyball, hockey and cricket at the Sharjah Sports Council Stadium near the Sharjah National Park.
The various tournaments will be held every Friday over a three-month period till the finals on March 29, 2019.