Under-12 finalists last year, Lycee Francais George Pompidou and Dubai National School (DNS) Al Twar faced off against each other in the group stages in a heated battle that ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams qualified for the knockouts. Commenting on the teams going forward in U12, DNS Al Twar Coach Hossam Elmzwdy said: “Although it’s going to be a tough competition, we are determined to bring home the trophy.”