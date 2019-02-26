Dubai: Du Football Champions, in partnership with La Liga, on Tuesday wrapped up the group stages of the Dubai Leg, with the final teams now confirmed for the knockout stages next weekend.
The International School of Choueifat swept all the UAE Schools Cup categories, qualifying for the knockouts in the Boys Under-18, U16, U14, and U12 categories.
Speaking about the teams, former Real Madrid youth coach and Head La Liga Scout, David Iglesias said: “Over the last four years, schools like Choueifat have consistently produced strong teams with excellent players, many of whom have been scouted by du La Liga HPC.”
The La Liga coaches work closely with the Du La Liga HPC players making sure that not only do they work hard on the pitch, but they are also working hard academically.
Under-12 finalists last year, Lycee Francais George Pompidou and Dubai National School (DNS) Al Twar faced off against each other in the group stages in a heated battle that ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams qualified for the knockouts. Commenting on the teams going forward in U12, DNS Al Twar Coach Hossam Elmzwdy said: “Although it’s going to be a tough competition, we are determined to bring home the trophy.”
Day three in of the Dubai Leg saw a record number of games played in one day this year. “We refereed 92 games today,” said referee Walid Essam. “This is a great group of boys who play with such discipline and finesse. They clearly love the sport and they are such a joy to watch.”