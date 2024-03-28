Dubai: The Iranian pairing of Arya Roghani and Hami Golestan teamed up to win the Nad Al Sheba Padel Pairs Exhibition competition held as part of the 11th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.

Roghani and Golestan were presented with the title when Kuwait’s Mohammed Al Terki and Hussain Shams retired.

The two finalists were on even par with a set apiece when the Kuwaitis decided to throw in the towel due to injury and hand the Iranian pair the title, 4-6, 6-2, 2-0.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Roghani and Golestan had marched past the UAE’s Faris Al Janahi and Abdulla Al Abdulla 6-2, 6-1, while Al Terki and Shams had weathered off Ali Dawani and Hussain Dawani of Bahrain 7-6, 6-4.

Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, President, Emirates Padel Federation, awarded the various winners at the end of the competition in the company of Al Tayer Motors Marketing Director Hadi Tabarah.

Bronze for Dubai Ambulance

The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services clinched third place in wheelchair basketball with a 43-32 win over Dubai Courts in the play-off at the Dubai Club for People with Determination.

In a close match, Dubai Courts held a slender 9-8 lead at the end of the opening period. However, the Ambulance team seized control and took a 22-13 lead at the end of the second quarter.

The next two quarters were evenly fought, but the Ambulance men clamped down their defence to have a good cushion at 35-22 at the end of the third period before going on to win the third place with the score 43-32 in their favour.

Volleyball semi-finals decided

Fohood Zabeel will meet Al Jawareh, while Zabeel 2 will clash with The Emperor in the two semi-finals of the volleyball competition, on Friday night.

Zabeel 2 rode on a ruthless 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 27-25) decimation of winless HMS to maintain their unbeaten run, after Al Jawareh had got the better of The King 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-20) in a must-win match. Zabeel 2 won all three group games to top Group B with nine points, while Wednesday’s win helped Al Jawareh to six points and qualify ahead of The King.

Valda Davyskiba and Giulio Pinali were joint top-scorers for Zabeel 2 with eleven points each, while Mustafa Al Ashlam (13) and Mohammed Garwash (10) battled well for the HMS team in a losing cause. Zabeel 2’s Mattia Boninfante was declared the man of the match for his fine all-round display.

In the second match, Ahmed Ikhbayri topscored with 22 points for The King, but found not much support from teammates as Theo Faure (15), Jordi Ramon (14) and Daniele Mazzone (10) ensured a smooth win for Al Jawareh. Michele Baranowicz of Al Jawareh was declared man of the match.