Indian rider wants to compete and complete the Dakar in the near future

Dubai: India’s lone female rider Aishwarya Pissay is banking on the lessons learnt from past experiences to take the next logical step onto the international motorsports stage.

The 22-year-old from Bengaluru, who crashed on the second day of her international debut at the Baja Aragon last season, wants to use this experience and grow as a top-class rider.

“This is a good place for atonement. I have been in Dubai for the past one week and I have grown to know the terrain a bit,” Pissay told Gulf News.

“The idea will be to go all out and get the points keeping the remainder of the season in mind. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. I have been in racing since the past few years and now it is all about ensuring I am a better rider than what I was in the previous race.”

Pissay started riding when she was 16, and since then the rider has been a constant participant at various national championships in an attempt to gather vital experience. She is one of the few riders who have been picked up by Indian bike manufacturing company TVS.