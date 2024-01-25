Dubai: The world top women tennis stars will be in action during the 24th edition of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to be held from February 18 to 24.

World No1 Iga Swiatek and World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka will lead a star-studded team that includes all 10 of the world’s top 10 female players.

Shock defeat

Swiatek, who suffered a shock defeat to teenager Linda Noskova at the Australian Open, will be looking to avenge the final defeat she suffered in Dubai last year at the hands of Barbara Krejcikova (World No 11). Czech star Krejcikova will return to the emirate to defend her crown for the 24th edition of the WTA Tour Tournament, which was recently awarded permanent WTA 1000 status.

The big-hitting Belarussian Sabalenka, who defeated Dubai participant and World No 4 Coco Gauff in an exciting semi-final showdown on Thursday in Melbourne, looks to secure a second successive Australian Open title.

“We are absolutely delighted to have so many of the world’s best female players with us here in Dubai,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “It demonstrates the magnitude of our WTA1000 event and the esteem with which it is held. To have 18 of the world’s 20 top-ranked players competing here next month underlines how popular this event is, and we are looking forward to another exciting WTA tournament.”

Aryna Sabalenka defeated World No 4 Coco Gauff in an exciting semi-final showdown on Thursday in Melbourne. Image Credit: Supplied

Fantastic field

Other names confirmed for the women’s tournament include 2023 Australian Open finalist and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (World No 3), American ace Jessica Pegula (World No 5), history-making Arab superstar Ons Jabeur (World No 6), reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (World No 7), two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Maria Sakkari (World No 8), 2023 French Open finalist Karolina Muchova (World No 9) and French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko (World No 10).

Tournament Director Salah Tahlak added: “It is fantastic to have so many of the world’s top female players with us once more in Dubai. Every year this tournament grows in significance, further underlined by the permanent WTA 1000 status the competition has been awarded.”