The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge has celebrated the first edition of ADEK Sports Cup with the qualifiers stage taking place this past weekend at Abu Dhabi Cricket. Close to 1,000 students took to the field to showcase their football skills and sportsmanship — as well as to secure a place in the finals on March 20.
Following two days of action and more than 100 matches, the girls’ final will feature British School al Khubairat against Brighton College Abu Dhabi, while the boys’ final will see Repton Abu Dhabi meet the International School of Choueifat — Abu Dhabi. Both finals provide the young players a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play like the professionals at Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium, the home of Al Jazira.
The qualifiers featured a host of family entertainment and fun activities, including football activations, live entertainment, shows, health clinics, food trucks and more. Spectators can expect another action-packed day at the finals on Sunday March 20. The ADEK Sports Cup is a sports initiative aimed at motivating students to practise various types of sports and raise their level of activity and overall physical health within the school community. The first year of the cup features talented football teams, with future editions set to expand to additional sports.