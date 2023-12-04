The three-day event kicked off on Friday in a thrilling spectacle with 33 boats showcasing their prowess, teamwork, and resilience, navigating challenging weather conditions in pursuit of the coveted first-place title.

Glasgow Kiss, helmed by Nils Razmilovic, clinched the champions’ title after some intense competition and camaraderie while closely following them in second and third places are ActiTime and Little Mischief, respectively.

Favourable conditions

Day One witnessed three intense races between all 33 teams, with Glasgow Kiss taking the win on difficult conditions. On day two, Glasgow Kiss maintained the lead position with ActiTime and Little Mischief, in second and third places. On Day Three, the weather conditions were favourable in comparison to the first two days with the wind speed sitting at 8 knots gusting 10.

Alan Ruigrok, Race Director, said: “This has been a fantastic inaugural Dubai Duty Free SB20 Middle East Championships. Today’s racing showcased the fantastic sailing conditions that Dubai has to offer. We look forward to welcoming everybody back for Asia Pacific Championships and SB20 World Championships in February 2024.”

Incredible experience

Commenting on the achievement, Nils Razmilovic of Glasgow Kiss said: “We are extremely delighted to achieve this title, which is a huge honour and a testament of our team’s hardwork. This has been an incredible experience of sailing with so many skilled competitors. I thank Dubai Duty Free and Dubai Offshore Sailing Club for creating a platform of such calibre to showcase our skills and talents.”

It’s noteworthy that these championships serve as a crucial segment of the broader SB20 Triple Sailing events, which includes the Asia Pacific Championships and the upcoming World Championships.