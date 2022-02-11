Organisers of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships have welcomed the news that the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has confirmed that, starting from February 15, sports events are allowed to have full capacity for participation, spectating and operations.

Tournament owners and organisers Dubai Duty Free have responded by offering further tickets to tennis fans eager to see their favourite stars compete during the next two weeks.

“We were originally looking at 80 per cent capacity in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and we were very pleased with that, given that we held the tournament behind closed doors last year. But the news that we can return to 100 per cent is very much welcomed and we thank the UAE authorities and the Dubai Sports Council for the good news,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “The mandatory use of face masks remains, but many more fans will now be able to see such stars as Simona Halep and Novak Djokovic as the tournament takes place over the next two weeks.”

The organisers are keen to point out that tickets are available for sale from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium Box Office for all days of the tournament, including finals and on the tournament website. Prices start at AED 55.

Fans are strongly advised to purchase their tickets through the Box Office or online through the official ticket agent, Platinumlist, and to avoid secondary vendors who inflate the ticket pricing.

“We are very happy that we can now open up more tickets sales to the public, so many of our loyal fans can enjoy watching their favourite players,” said Tournament Director Salah Tahlak.