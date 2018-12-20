The inaugural UAE Tour’s seven stages will embrace all seven emirates. The first three stages will be hosted by Abu Dhabi, the fourth by Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, the fifth stage crosses Sharjah, RAK and Fujairah, the sixth is in Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and RAK, while the final stage sees a return to Dubai. The 2019 UAE Tour has a total distance of 1,090km with a significant elevation gain of around 4,500 metres, mostly concentrated into stages three, four and six.