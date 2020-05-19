Du La Liga High Performance Centre has produced a stream of young talent for UAE's football clubs over last four years. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Four top strikers from the du LaLiga High Performance Centre (HPC) have been roped in by Al Nasr and Shabab Al Ahli Dubai clubs.

The strikers were selected by the club scouts for their superior talent and skill, honed at the by invitation-only du LaLiga High Performance Centre, where they have undergone year-round professional development programmes to world-class standards from LaLiga’s Uefa pro-certified coaches.

Strikers Lotfi Machou and Mehdi El Kamlichi have joined the U21 and U17 squads at Al Nasr Club, while stikers Ahmad El Yamani and Hussain Hawi have been selected to join the U21 and U17 squads at Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club.

Since its establishment four years back, du Laliga HPC has been producing a steady pipeline of talented footballers for clubs and national teams. With the addition of these four, the total number of players to earn contracts and join professional club and national teams now has gone up to 29.

“The announcement reflects du and LaLiga’s ongoing commitment to nurturing the talent of youth footballers who are selected to join the du LaLiga High Performance Centre,” Jose Maria Zarco, du LaLiga HPC’s U16 coach, commented.