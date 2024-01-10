Sharjah: Football legends and former stars like Francesco Totti, Fabio Cannavaro, Clarence Seedorf and Dida have kept their fans glued to their seats with their sublime footwork during their heyday, however, in Sharjah, they will be showcasing their padel tennis skills in the Sharjah’s Week of the Stars, which began on Wednesday.
The quartet will be joined by Carles Puyol, Andriy Shevchenko, Christian Vieri and Serginho apart from over 200 renowned international athletes, including 23 football legends, in the inaugural Sharjah’s Week of the Stars, which will conclude on Saturday.
Three events
Organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the groundbreaking event, which features elite international retired football stars and legends from 23 countries, aims to elevate the emirate’s landscape and will see these stars taking part in three events, Legends Padel Tour, Night of Stars, a friendly football match, and culminates with the second edition of the Sharjah Footgolf Tournament.
The inaugural ‘Sharjah’s Week of the Stars’ commenced on Wednesday evening with the ‘Legends Padel Tour’ featuring 16 international football stars and legends who will compete for the tournament held at the World Padel Academy in Sharjah.
The premier event will continue on Thursday with an exclusive tour of Sharjah’s landmarks to offer football stars insights into the emirate’s dynamic development landscape, with a focus on its thriving tourism and sports sectors, as well as its extensive tourist and entertainment offerings.
185 top footgolf players
On Friday, the Sharjah Sports Club Stadium will host the ‘Night of the Stars’, a friendly football match featuring 23 elite international football stars and legends, most notably former Italian stars Totti, Cannavaro and Vieri, as well as Ukrainian Shevchenko, Dutchman Davids, and Brazilian players Dida and Serginho.
The event will conclude with the launch of the second edition of the Sharjah International Footgolf Tournament at the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club on Saturday. The tournament will bring together 185 top footgolf players who will vie for a $30,000 prize pool.
“We have organised this event, which brings together prominent international football champions and stars, to provide top-tier sports and entertainment for both Sharjah’s residents and visitors. Our goal is to reinforce Sharjah’s standing as a leading host for significant regional events across various disciplines, particularly in the field of sports,” Khaled Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said during a press conference in Sharjah on Wednesday.