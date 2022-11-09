Floyd Mayweather is all set to make his return to the boxing ring this weekend in a huge clash with YouTube sensation Deji. The exhibition fight will take place at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Sunday evening.
Mayweather, the former five division world champion, took part in an open training session at the venue last night. He retired from professional boxing in 2017 and although he may be 45-year-old he still looks as sharp as any active boxer. Widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters ever to lace up a pair of gloves, he showed his immense hand speed inside the ring as he sparred with several members of his team in front of his adoring fans.
Peaceful country
“I’m happy to be back in the UAE, it’s always great to come here – so many beautiful people, peaceful country, and I am ready to go out there and entertain which is what I do best,” said the American who had an unbeaten 50-0 record.
Asked how his training has been going ahead of the bout, he said, “I don’t ever really train that hard when it’s for an exhibition. But I look forward to going out there and just having fun.”
On his upcoming appearance, Mayweather added, “I am delighted to bring this incredible boxing experience to Dubai. I’m happy to be back. I couldn’t do it without my team. We’re a driving force as long as we continue to work together. On Sunday, the Mayweather entertainment team will give the people what they want to see.”
Mayweather’s return to Dubai marks his second time in the region in six months, and his third overall exhibition match of 2022. He previously fought in the UAE in May against Don Moore. The fight had initially been due to take place on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, before being rescheduled and relocated to Abu Dhabi.
Mayweather gym
But it seems Mayweather could become a permanent fixture in the UAE, in the form of a training centre. “We look forward to bringing the Mayweather Boxing Fitness Gym over to Dubai, we’re working on it. At this current time we have a lot of gyms in America. We had a couple in Russia but they closed down because of the ups and downs there but I wish them nothing but the best.”
Deji, who is no stranger on the global influencer boxing circuit, said, “It’s a privilege to be headlining this phenomenal spectacle in Dubai, against the all-time great Floyd Mayweather.” The 25-year-old was ready to hang up his gloves when talk of a fight against Mayweather began. “It was at the first press conference where it dawned on me that this is really happening and then I started to get myself into gear. I have a lot of visualization in my head about how it will go on Sunday night. I’m just going to fight him and showcase my skills.”