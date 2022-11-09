Peaceful country

“I’m happy to be back in the UAE, it’s always great to come here – so many beautiful people, peaceful country, and I am ready to go out there and entertain which is what I do best,” said the American who had an unbeaten 50-0 record.

Asked how his training has been going ahead of the bout, he said, “I don’t ever really train that hard when it’s for an exhibition. But I look forward to going out there and just having fun.”

Floyd Mayweather (right) in action during an open training session at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. Image Credit: Imran Malik / Gulf News

On his upcoming appearance, Mayweather added, “I am delighted to bring this incredible boxing experience to Dubai. I’m happy to be back. I couldn’t do it without my team. We’re a driving force as long as we continue to work together. On Sunday, the Mayweather entertainment team will give the people what they want to see.”

Mayweather’s return to Dubai marks his second time in the region in six months, and his third overall exhibition match of 2022. He previously fought in the UAE in May against Don Moore. The fight had initially been due to take place on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, before being rescheduled and relocated to Abu Dhabi.

Mayweather gym

But it seems Mayweather could become a permanent fixture in the UAE, in the form of a training centre. “We look forward to bringing the Mayweather Boxing Fitness Gym over to Dubai, we’re working on it. At this current time we have a lot of gyms in America. We had a couple in Russia but they closed down because of the ups and downs there but I wish them nothing but the best.”