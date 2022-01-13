Khalifa University of Science and Technology and The Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC) signed a memorandum of understanding to launch the first edition of the Khalifa University 180km Cycling Challenge. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Khalifa University of Science and Technology and The Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the main campus, in Abu Dhabi today to launch the first edition of the Khalifa University 180km Cycling Challenge.

According to the MOU, the challenge will be held annually starting from the university’s main campus in Abu Dhabi to the Jebel Hafeet summit in Al Ain. Participants will be classified into three categories and speeds according to their skill and physical abilities.

The MOU was signed by Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University, and Al Nekhaira Al-Khyeli, CEO of ADCC.

Health benefits

The Challenge aims to raise awareness of cycling among all sectors of the society, whether as a sport or as a means of transportation, given its many health benefits both physically and psychologically, and its contribution to preserving the environment, while being a unique way to improve a healthy lifestyle.

Khalifa University of Science and Technology is one of the most prominent universities in the Middle East and Asia and enjoys a prestigious scientific status. The University has made several global achievements in the field of scientific research, thanks to its advanced research facilities, international academic faculty, specialized in education and research.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President Khalifa University, expressed his happiness at signing the MOU, which promotes and spreads the culture of cycling among students. He also praised the role played by the ADCC in expanding the scope of cycling, and organizing events and competitions targeting to enhance societal awareness of the importance of this sport.

'Unique experience'

He stressed the University’s keenness to hold sporting events and activities and create a positive university environment for students, and said, “Through this annual challenge, we seek to shed more light on this sport and encourage all levels of the society to enjoy such a unique experience.”

Al Nekhaira Al-Khyeli, CEO of ADCC, said: “Cycling in Abu Dhabi has witnessed a great development in recent years, thanks to the presence of many excellent sports facilities and easy access to bicycle tracks throughout the emirate, which encouraged members of the society to practice this exciting sport by participating in competitions and community events organized by the club in a safe environment.”