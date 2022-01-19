Organisers of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy’s (FBMA) International Show Jumping Cup have reinforced their commitment to provide more regular opportunities and inspire new participants to the sport following another successful competition at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.
The ninth edition of the event came to an end on Sunday after three days of action across 18 categories which had a total prize fund of Dh685,000.
Spectators including Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, witnessed a series of incredible displays in a competition which provided an opportunity for participants to showcase their skills and allow female riders to compete competitively against the best.
Germany’s Nicola Pohl triumphed in the main category of the competition, the Grand Prix, while 12-year-old Mabkhout Owaida Al Kirbi was among the Emiratis to star, winning both categories in the CSICH-A events. The championship also featured Saudi Arabia’s Princess Al Jwharah Bint Mansour Al Saud and Princess Watfa Al Saud, who finished first and second in the CSIL2 category on Saturday evening.
UAE’s Wadha Al Ahbabi and Fatima Almehairi, both sponsored by FBMA in their development to be the best riders, also competed in the National Class against other of the country’s best talent.
In total, there were more than 143 female riders during the three days, reflecting the success of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy riders. Designed to inspire more young females to equestrian, it also serves as a platform to develop the sport across the UAE and giving them regular opportunities to gain experience and test themselves in high-level standard competitions.
Following the success of this past weekend’s FBMA International Show Jumping Cup, FBMA has reaffirmed its commitment to support the growth of equestrian and provide regular opportunity for male and female riders to participate in future competitions.
Organisers will soon begin planning for next year’s FBMA International Show Jumping Cup, as one of the highlights of the sporting calendar in the UAE returns for its milestone 10th edition in 2023.