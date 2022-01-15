Abu Dhabi: A selection of the most experienced and promising riders from the UAE, Gulf region and across the globe showcased their talent as the ninth edition of Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) International Showjumping Cup 2022 got underway at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club on Friday.
The opening day of the ninth edition of the international event featured more than 120 participants as they competed across five categories in front of hundreds of spectators following strict precautionary measures. The event also provides an opportunity for female riders and showjumpers to participate competitively.
Offering a glimpse of a bright future of the sport for UAE, Mabkhout Owaida Al Kirbi was among the Emiratis to triumph. In the Children’s A, CSI category, which allows riders to compete on two horses, Al Kirbi clocked the two fastest times with 54.21 and 57.94 seconds on his Zandocan C and Air Ukraine horses respectively to win gold and silver. Syria’s Sabri Badincki (Chacco Prince) finished third.
15-year-old Abdalla Al Kirbi (Coral Beach Z) won the CSIJ-A category in 57.71 ahead of Syrian duo Layth Ghurayeb and Yaser Al Masri. Following his win, Al Kirbi has set his sights on becoming a world champion in the future. He said: “There are no words that can explain how I am feeling right now, I am very happy that I won today. I am going to continue training hard and will keep pushing until I win a world title.”
Meanwhile, Syrian female rider Aya Hamcho came out on top in the CSIL2* category. On board Divine De La Prise, she clocked 64.66 ahead of Princess Al Jawaher Al Saud (Grunnerger Kwiebus) of Saudi Arabia and Britain’s Holly Coward (Connor McCloud).
“This is my favourite competition of the year as it’s the only competition where only females are competing and we get to really push each other very hard with the help of the support,” she said.
Great Britain’s Georgia Tame was also another woman to triumph in the CIL2* category on Z Seven Caretina. She also secured silver, riding her horse Can Ya Makan with Jordan’s Maysam Bisharat in third.
Other winners included Syria’s Firas Hamamah, who won the CSIYAH1* category on Familly Du Parc in 67.19 seconds.