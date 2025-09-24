Al Mehairi makes UAE proud at FEI Young Riders and Juniors World Championship

However, this was to be his year. And, he rose to the occasion to once again stamp UAE domination over the Young Rider and Junior division by staying close to the top of the leaderboard and making his bid for glory in the fifth and final loop of the 120km ride in Buftea, a town located about 20 km northwest of Bucharest.

Al Mehairi completed the ride in five hours 33 minutes and 1 second (5:33:01) riding at a pace of 22.79 kph to win ahead of Bahraini pair of Saud Mubarak Salem and Isa Hameed Al Anezi, who finished second and third, respectively. The trio were part of a group of 45 finishers from a starting group of 84.

On the other hand, Essa Abdulla remained rooted to the top, but his mount Geste La Majorie being adjudged to having returned with an irregular gait at the vet gates at the end of the race put paid to his hopes of winning. That ceded the advantage and title to Al Mehairi, who was thrilled to have won after his runners-up finish of two years ago.

Keeping close to the top of the leaderboard meant hotly pursuing teammate Essa Abdulla, who seized the lead from Bahrain’s Sultan Al Romaihi during the course of the second loop. Al Mehairi was placed third at the end of the first loop and maintained his position at the end of the second before dropping one spot to fourth during the third loop. He picked up during the fourth loop to climb up to second going into the final loop.

