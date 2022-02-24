Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai will take centrestage tomorrow as the Middle East’s only UCI WorldTour race, the UAE Tour, comes to Dubai for the sixth and penultimate stage, which will start and finish at the Expo.
The 180km Expo 2020 Dubai Stage will see 140 cyclists paddle through the streets of Dubai, past its glitzy landmarks. The stage will be flagged off from Expo 2020 Dubi and will pass through locations like Dubai Sports City, Silicon Oasis Meydan Racecourse, Palm Jumeirah and the Jumeirah Islands, before returning to Expo 2020 Dubai for the finishing sprint.
Pogacar leading
The race will showcase some of Dubai’s biggest landmarks like Ain Dubai and Museum of the Future.
Tadej Pogacar, the Tour de France champion of Team UAE Emirates, made an early-season statement when he sprinted away from an elite group on Wednesday to win the fourth stage of the UAE Tour at Jebel Jais and claim the overall lead.