Fastest electric scooters

Dubai Electric Scooter Championship, to be held for the first time in the Middle East, is scheduled on December 16 at Dubai Design District with some of the world’s elite riders competing on the board of the fastest electric scooters on the roads of Dubai, with a speed exceeding 140 kmph.

The Sail GP will return to Dubai on December 9 and 10 at Rashid Port. Dubai is the sixth leg of the international series in its fourth season with a total of 13 stages around the world. The event is competed by international teams from Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and USA.

The Sail GP will return to the Dubai shores on December 9-10.

More than 5,500 men and women rugby players from all over the world to participate in the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens, which began on Friday and will conclude on Sunday at the Sevens Stadium with participation of 420 teams from 28 countries taking part. Participants will compete in various seven-a-side events, these are: rugby, cricket, padel, netball & fitness. The various events of the Championship attract more than 100 thousand spectators.

Rhythmic gymnastics

Hamdan Sports Complex will host the World Artistic Swimming League on December 13 & 14 with participation of 200 swimmers including Olympic medallists from 15 countries will be competing for top honours.

The Gulf Classic Cars Championship will take place from December 8 to 10 at Dubai Autodrome. The Rhythmic Gymnastics Challenge Cup will be held on December 2 & 3 at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Al Nahda, followed by the International Gymnastics Cup.

The revival of the historic Dubai GP will take place at the Dubai Autodrome. Image Credit: Supplie

International fitness championship

The Middle East Martial Arts Championship is taking place at the Dubai Festival City today, apart from the Middle East Sailing Championship, National Day Rapid Chess Championship and the Jungle Bell Martial Arts Championship all happening during the weekend.