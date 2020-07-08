Dubai Sports World, a regular feature in the summer months, opened it's 10th edition with the safety protocol and social distancing norms in place on Tuesday. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: The 10th edition of the annual Dubai Sports World (DSW) was unveiled at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), in association with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), on Tuesday.

Considered one of the UAE’s most anticipated sporting events during the summer months, the DSW will run until October 3 where the DWTC halls have been transformed into playing fields for basketball, tennis and badminton courts to football and cricket pitches. As usual, the annual DSW will feature an exciting line-up of activities and sports academies.

This year’s edition of DSW is housed at DWTC’s Za’abeel Halls 4, 5 and 6 with the inter-connecting halls serving as a self-contained and exclusive space to allow for social distancing with a separate parking facility, and with direct access from Al Mustaqbal Street to ease visitor movement.

This year, DSW is offering a revised programme, hosting a total of eight disciplines including football, basketball, cricket, badminton, tennis, volleyball, padel tennis and table tennis. Sports pitches and courts are available for group bookings, while summer training camps are also being offered by partner academies.

Every genre abides by the guidelines issued by the Government of Dubai and Dubai Sports Council, ensuring a safe capacity of fitness enthusiasts and seasoned athletes per pitch or court is maintained. DSW has organised a team of fully trained staff members to assist with various sports activities, in addition to a dedicated team which will be responsible for safely sanitising the venue.

“This edition of Dubai Sports World is probably the most important given the challenging times we are living through in 2020. Staying healthy and fit has never been more important, but at the same time, staying safe is as crucial and that has been Dubai Sports Council’s priority as we gradually reopen the sports sector in Dubai,” Saeed Hareb, General Secretary, DSC, said.

“We are really fortunate to have a partner such as DWTC, who shares our vision and goals, to make the resumption of sports activity possible during these challenging times. DWTC has quickly adapted and implemented all precautionary measures stipulated by government authorities and have gone the extra yard by choosing a self-contained and exclusive space with a separate parking lot for this year’s DSW,” he added.

“In recognition of our longstanding partnership with Dubai Sports Council in paving the way for youth to cultivate their sporting talents, promoting healthy lifestyle experiences and adding sports to our daily lives, we are pleased that through Dubai Sport’s World’s continued growth, we have been able to play a pivotal role in providing an accessible sports and athletic activities for all,” Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President, Venue Services Management, DWTC, noted.