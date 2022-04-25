Dubai: The final of the Dubai Sports World badminton championships was held last night at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The badminton tournament, organised by the Dubai Sports Council and which started on April 9, had seen hundreds of entrants competing on the 18 badminton courts at the vast venue hoping to claim winner’s medals in several categories.
High quality
The quality of the tournament held during the holy month of Ramadan was high with several stand-out performers across 20,000 square metres in Za’abeel Halls 3 – 6 during the matches consisting of the best of three games of 21 points.
Winning the men’s singles title was Bharath Latheesh from Kerala who beat Brian Kasirye from Uganda. The tense encounter saw Kasirye win the first game 22-20 but the athletic Ugandan was trailing in the second game 15-10 when injury struck.
After a lengthy delay, Kasirye informed the match referee that he was unable to continue and had to retire injured resulting in Latheesh being awarded the win.
12th edition
In the women’s singles final Nurani Ratu Azzahra got the better of Berliyan Sudrajat 21-17, 18-21, 21-19.
The finals were attended by Ahmed Ibrahim, Director of Community Sports Department at Dubai Sports Council, who also handed out the winners medals at the end of the night.
This is the 12th edition of Dubai Sports World, organised by Dubai World Trade Centre in association with Dubai Sports Council, and it will run until September 21 making this the longest version yet. This gives the Emirate’s sports fans plenty of time to access the top-class indoor facilities for sports including football, cricket, tennis, padel, badminton and more.