The Dubai Run is back Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Run, the city’s biggest, free-to-enter fun run is just around the corner as part of the fifth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). Taking place on the morning of Friday November 26, Sheikh Zayed Road will turn into a giant running track for runners of all levels and abilities to continue their commitment to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days, and charge their way to a healthier and happier life.

Following the success of Dubai Run over the past two years, this year’s edition of the run will take place on the final weekend of DFC, giving families, friends and colleagues the opportunity to challenge themselves to go the distance across the stretch of Sheikh Zayed Road. Dubai Run also welcomes people of determination to take part in either route.

This year, Dubai Run will feature two separate tracks, both of which will take athletes on scenic routes throughout the heart of Dubai. The 5km route is perfect for those getting into running, as well as those with younger children. The longer 10km route is open for everyone including recreational, amateur and professional runners as they journey along the city’s motorway. Whether participants are first-timers or fitness enthusiasts, those who have registered can take on either route at their own pace, with strollers also welcome. With the starting line located near the Museum of the Future and finish line at Al Mustaqbal Street, both routes will pass through some of the city’s most picturesque areas including Emirates Towers, DIFC Gate Village, Burj Khalifa and Dubai World Trade Centre.