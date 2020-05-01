The father-son combination of Team Angel Wolf, Nick Watson and his son Rio, will embark on a unique climb-a-thon challenge on May 9. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Team AngelWolf’s Nick Watson and his son Rio have announced their latest endurance challenge, which will see the Dubai-based duo walk up and down the stairs of their home a staggering 118 times, the equivalent of climbing the world’s tallest tower - the Burj Khalifa.

Rio, a 17-year-old of determination, will be strapped to his father’s back as the pair ascend and descend a total of 829 metres (2,722 ft) in one continuous climb-a-thon next Saturday [May 9].

The ‘Climb With Rio’ challenge, which is expected to take up to four hours, aims to inspire people to stay at home, stay safe and stay fit during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the initiative, Nick and Rio are encouraging people from all over the world to get involved and take on their own climb-a-thon, by picking an iconic landmark and virtually scale the same, without having to leave their homes.

“Our motto has always been togetherness and inclusivity so the ‘Climb With Rio’ challenge is our way of bringing people together at a time when many of us are being asked to stay apart. Both globally and locally, we are all going through a really tough period and we believe that this is a great opportunity to spread positivity throughout our communities,” Team AngelWolf founder Nick, noted.

“For those observing Ramadan, we also hope that our challenge can help raise awareness of the importance of staying healthy and active while fasting during the Holy Month,” he added.

A former Royal Marine and fitness expert, Nick founded Team AngelWolf some six years back with the aim of giving his teenage son Rio the feel and thrill of participating in endurance activities, including marathons and triathlons.

Since then, Team AngelWolf has been part of countless endurance races all over the UAE and the region, with Nick joined by wife Delphine and their 13-year-old daughter Tia in pulling, pushing, swimming and cycling with Rio in tow.

Rio has a rare chromosome disorder - 1q44 deletion syndrome - that affects his speech and motor skills, while making even simple movements such as walking a huge challenge.

For next weekend’s challenge, people can support Team AngelWolf while participating in their own challenge at home between May 8 to 10, and then share their moments online using the hashtag ‘#ClimbWithRio’.

People of any age and ability can get involved as individuals, families or even through virtual corporate and classmate relays. Wheelchair users can also participate by picking a distance instead of a height and completing it in laps around their homes.