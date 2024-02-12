Dubai: The Desert Group, Dulsco and DUTCO’s players clinched titles in the arm wrestling competition of the fifth edition of the Labour Sports Tournament, organised by Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai.
The fifth edition of the tournament, held under the title “Their Happiness is Our Goal”, saw a huge number of participation in the 11 different disciplines including basketball, football, road race, arm wrestling, badminton, volleyball, swimming, tug of war, yoga, cricket & kabaddi and will culminate on March 11.
Prizes for winners
Saeed Khan of Desert Group won the heavy weight title, while Mohammed Aashlik from Dulsco secured the first place in the lightweight category and Jawad Pait of DUTCO clinched the middleweight trophy.
The arm wrestling competition was refereed by Pradesh Mithal, international wresting champion, and Anail Kumar, international weightlifting champion.
Abdulla Shukri, Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, accompanied by representatives from Dubai Sports Council and the Positive Soul Initiative of Dubai Police, gave away the prizes to winners of the arm wrestling competition.
Pursue favourite sports activity
In addition, valuable prizes were also awarded to winning fans held on the sideline of the competition, which saw a huge number of spectators, including labourers & their families.
Dubai Sports Council organises the “Labor Sports Tournament” to give labourers an opportunity to pursue their favourite sports that will help them spend their time in useful activities apart from giving them a break from the daily routine of work. It also helps in cementing the social ties with counterparts in other entities and improve level of physical fitness.
The tournament, which meets Dubai Sports Council’s strategy to create a distinctive and happy sports society, is taking place at 10 different locations, They are: Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, Al Jaddaf, DP World, DUTCO, Dulsco, ENOC Residential Complex, Qusais, Muhaisna 4 and Al Ghurair Residential Complex.