David Coldwell at Real Boxing Only gym Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Former trainer of Tony Bellew and Derrick Chisora — as well as Sky Sports commentator - David Coldwell is in Dubai with his two current prospects: Jordan Gill and Hopey Price.

Gill who is 25 years old, will be fighting at the O2 Arena on the Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan card on March 28 after being out of the ring for some time due to illness. Young Price is only 19 years old and is starting camp after fighting on the Joshua/Ruiz card in December in Saudi — which showed his potential at such a young age having already fought on the biggest card of the last decade.

David Coldwell, is in Dubai with his two current prospects: Jordan Gill and Hopey Price Image Credit: Organisers

“These two are my ideal fighters, they are low maintenance, as they always show up, follow instructions well, still a good laugh but know when to buckle down and just work — both are highly intelligent in the ring too. They have strong work ethics and massive ring IQ,” states David Coldwell, when asked who he would replace Anthony Fowler within his stable says, “I can train any style, open to any type of boxer but personality is always important to me so a third boxer with similar temperament to these two would make a good stable, it is in line with how I coach so, when looking for another team member, that is ideal.”

Anthony Fowler recently split with Coldwell, who has been a long-time friend and his trainer surprising many of those in the boxing scene. “It was an amicable split, it was something Anthony needed to do for his personal life — he wanted to make some changes that were good for him and his career — I completely back that, boxers have one chance to get it right in this sport — so I am supporting his move all the way.”

David Coldwell, is in Dubai with his two current prospects: Jordan Gill and Hopey Price Image Credit: Organisers

Coldwell has been bringing his boxers out to Dubai for camp since 2018 — when he first came out and found Real Boxing Only gym, based out of Al Quoz and now the Dubai partner of Coldwell Boxing.

“We appreciate Coldwell”s style of training but also his team”s dedication to the sport and good reputation in the industry,” says Michelle Kuehn, Managing Director, Real Boxing Only gym. “Our core ethos is about quality, and that is something Dave Coldwell appreciates about the gym”s culture. We always look forward to having him here, Jordan Gill — who we have sponsored for the last 12 months and all of the talent that Dave brings with him.”

“The weather and the facilities have always been the best thing about doing camps out here,” says Jordan Gill who has been out training at Real Boxing Only, for three camps now. “The weather is ideal for camp, and makes the air seem so much easier to breath when back home — the gym takes good care of us and I feel invigorated after just a week of training camp here.”