Basketball is always popular at the Arab Women Sports Tournament. Image Credit: Organisers

Sharjah: The basketball and volleyball competitions of the fifth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) 2020, organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS) from February 2—12, will see 18 clubs from nine countries compete.

Starting on February 3, the basketball competitions will feature teams representing the UAE’s Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, Al Fuheis Club (Jordan), Al Fatat Sport Club (Kuwait), Groupement Sportif des Petroliers (Algeria), Riffa Sports Club (Bahrain), Al-Sahel Sports Club (Syria), Sporting Club (Egypt), Elite Athletic Club (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), and Al Amal Sportif and Al Watan Al Qabali from Tunisia.

The volleyball, also starting on February 3, will see the participation of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club and Al Wasl Sports Club from the UAE, De La Salle from Jordan, Groupement Sportif des Petroliers, Al Ahli Club from Bahrain, Taldara Club from Syria, Sporting Club, Saudi Club and Club Sportif Sfaxien from Tunisia.

The competitions in both basketball and volleyball will be held on the grounds of SWS, University of Sharjah, American University of Sharjah, Sharjah Youth (Wasit), Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and Sharjah Sports Club (Samnan).

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of AWST’s Supreme Organising Committee, Head of its Executive Committee and Director General of SWS, said: “Arab sportswomen are gearing up to showcase their professionalism and skills in team sports at this prestigious tournament. The fifth edition of AWST will witness fierce competition among teams and will naturally boost the female sporting landscape of the Arab world.”

“AWST 2020 has attracted the largest number of regional participants since its inception, broadening the geographic base of the tournament. For Emirati sportswomen, AWST is also a platform to develop a spirit of cooperation and nurture positive relationships with their Arab counterparts. AWST fosters teamwork and serves as a bridge connecting female sports clubs from across the Arab nations. This tournament will be a stepping stone to further the ambitions of our teams and players as they ready themselves for participation in other international tournaments.”