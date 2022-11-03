Dubai: Jay Vine has put pen to paper on a deal, which will see him in the colours of UAE Team Emirates next season, with the new contract running until the end of 2024.
The 26-year-old Australian climbing specialist burst onto the scene this year, claiming two stage victories in only his second Grand Tour at the 2022 Vuelta España and overall podiums at both the Tour of Turkey and the Tour of Norway. Having originally made his name through the world of E-sports, Vine successfully transitioned to the road and hopes to develop further at the Emirati team.
Really excited
Vine: “I’m really excited to be joining UAE Team Emirates. With their strong combination of riders and their GC experience, this was the next logical step in my career.
“I’m really grateful for the opportunities Alpecin has given me, and how they’ve helped me find my place in the peloton. I’m motivated for the new season with UAE, and eager to further refine my GC ambitions whilst helping the boys kick some goals.”
Mauro Gianetti, CEO & Team Principal, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Jay into the team. He has proven himself as a top-class climber and we feel that he still has a margin to grow and develop more on the road. He came into cycling relatively late, but has progressed very quickly and has shown a good mentality and a real desire to join our team. We hope for many good years working together.”