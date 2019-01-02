Earlier this year, Chhetri scored his 65th international goal in 103 appearances — a tally which puts him as the second highest scorer of international goals with the Argentine genius, behind Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking to Gulf News in an exclusive interview, Chhetri was unaffected by all the fuss the feat generated back home. “As far as my records go, I cannot brag too much as there is so much of difference between me and Messi and Ronaldo. There is no comparison really. I am big fan of both and would love to meet them one day. But until then I am merely happy to work hard and score as many goals as possible to see India flying high,” the 34-year-old said.