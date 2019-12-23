‘We have great drivers, but fantastic team spirit is key to success’

Team Abu Dhabi have lots to celebrate this year. Image Credit: Team Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Guido Cappellini has quickly set his sights on more world titles for Team Abu Dhabi after a spectacular season, which brought an unprecedented quadruple success.

Team manager Cappellini has now delivered 11 world championships to Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club since taking charge in February 2015.

Shaun Torrente’s second UIM F1H2O World Championship driver’s title arrived in dramatic style in Sharjah last weekend along with a third successive team crown.

It followed the team’s World Endurance Championships triumph earlier in the year, and Rashed Al Qemzi’s achievement in landing the UIM F2 world driver’s title with one round to spare.

“I’m very proud of what we have achieved together as a team, with the backing of Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club,” said Cappellini.

“Of course we have great drivers, but we also have a fantastic team spirit, and over the last five years everyone in the team has worked very hard to bring so much success to Abu Dhabi.