Dubai: UAE fighters basked in the glory as the curtains came down on the Jiu-Jitsu competition at the 11th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament at the 11th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.

Sharjah Defence Sports Club finished the two-day competition with 269 points with 33 wins and 31 losses in the clubs section while Brazil emerged at the top of the medal standings in the nation section.

Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club and Bani Yas Jiu-Jitsu Club finished second and third, respectively despite being tied with an identical 242 points in the clubs section. Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club had a slightly better win-loss record of 26-21, compared to Bani Yas Jiu-Jitsu Club’s 23-19.

Sharjah Defence Sports Club took home 10 medals, including five gold, one silver and four bronze, while Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club had a haul of 13 medals including three gold and silver apiece and seven bronze. Bani Yas Jiu-Jitsu Club took the third spot overall on the table with nine medals, including four gold and silver each and one bronze.

UAE’s Aysha excels

There was further reason to be proud for hosts the UAE as Aysha Mohammed Al Jneibi and Dana Ali Al Breiki were the only two fighters to end the competition with two medals each. Aysha also maintained her impeccable win-loss record with figures of 6-0 along with fellow countrywoman Asma Al Hosani.

In the men’s, Brazil’s Andre Luiz De Almeida could boast of the best win-loss record of 8-1 after nine fights, while fellow Brazilian Diana Souza Texeira stood at 6-0.

UAE fighters match Brazil

There was intense competition among countries as well as hosts UAE battled against world champions Brazil throughout the two-day event.

Brazil proved their dominance with a haul of 37 medals after two days of intense competition and contests. The Brazilian squad won 12 gold, 15 silver and ten bronze for a total of 37 medals.

Brazil was simply unstoppable on the concluding day of competition as they added another nine gold medals to their overnight three gold medals that had been won by Thiago Marques (Male Masters 72kg), Andre Luiz De Almeida (Male Masters 85kg) and Renato Cardoso (Male Masters 100kg).

On the concluding night, the Brazilians were involved in nearly all the combats with the women outdoing the men with five golds of the nine medals that they won.

Juliane Silva won the Female Adult 55kg category for blue and purple belts, while Eduarda Lima clinched the top honours in the Female Adult 55kg class in the brown and blue belts. Marina Rebeiro was too good as she clinched the Female Adult 62kg for brown and black belts, while Rafaela Bertolot won the Female Adult 72kg for brown and black and Rebecca Silva struck gold in the Female 85kg Adult in the Brown and Black category.

The UAE gave them a good fight till the end to finish with a total of 25 medals, including eight gold, seven silver and ten bronze.

It was a tremendous performance from UAE fighters as the men and women finished the competition honours even with four gold medals apiece. The home team added another four gold medals won on the opening day to take their tally to a respectable eight gold medals.

Shoug Al Blooshi, Aysha Mohammed Al Jneibi, Dana Ali Al Breiki and Obaid Saeed Al Ketbi had already ensured a strong haul with gold medals in the Juvenile competitions at the end of the first day.

It was then left up to Faraj Al Awlaqi, Jassem Abdullah Al Hosani, Bashayer Fares Al Matroishi and Zayed Al Shamsi to come up with winning performances and double the UAE’s gold medal haul. Al Awlaqi won in the Male Adult 100kg (blue and purple belts), Al Hosani was unstoppable while winning gold in the Male Adult 85kg (blue and purple belts) and Al Shamsi took gold in the Male Adult 62kg (blue and purple belts).

Bashayer Fares Al Matroishi ensured one more gold medal for the women when she clinched gold in the Female Adult 62kg (blue and purple belts).

The national team of Kazakhstan had to stay content with third place on the table with seven medals, including four gold, one silver and a couple of bronze medals.

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Dubai take on Dubai Municipality in the opening match of the Wheelchair basketball. Image Credit: Supplied

Wheelchair basketball to commence

Wednesday night will witness the start of the wheelchair basketball competition at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

The inaugural match will see the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Dubai take on Dubai Municipality at 9.30pm, followed by the match between Dubai Roads and Transport Authority and Leadership Team at 10.50pm.

The Community Development Authority will face Mai Dubai at 10.10pm and the Dubai Courts team will take on Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services at 11.30pm.

On Thursday, Mai Dubai will face Dubai Courts at 9.30pm, followed by Dubai Municipality crossing swords with Roads and Transport Authority at 10.10pm. In the other two games, Community Development Authority will play against Al Bustan Center and Residence at 10.50pm, while Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship Dubai will be up against Dubai Electricity and Water Authority at 11.30pm.

“We care about everyone,” says Saleh Al Marzouqi, member of the organising committee and head of the executive committee of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, expressed his happiness with the atmosphere of activity, vitality, great competition and the enthusiastic public attendance at the events.

“Every year, the organising committee wants to bring added value to this competition. Our goal is to raise the standard of competition and attract huge crowds especially since this is the holy month of fasting and giving. We can proud say that we have managed in our mission of attracting some of the best players from across the world,” Al Marzouqi said.

“With teams and individuals contesting for a prize fund in excess of Dh3.5 million, we have managed to have this tournament challenge sportspersons in raising their levels and giving the fans an opportunity to cheer them on.

“We are keen to cater to a cross-section of spectators, and that is the reason why we have ensured there is adequate parking spaces at convenient spots while also making electric cars to ferry the spectators. Entry and exit at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex have been further eased out and this has set the mood for an enjoyable experience for everyone involved,” Al Marzouqi added.

The 10 participating teams in the wheelchair basketball tournament have been divided into two groups, with Dubai Police General Headquarters, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Dubai and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority all in Group A, while Group B consists of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Courts, Mai Dubai, Community Development Authority and Al Bustan Center and Residence.

Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum teamed up with Majid Al Janahi to win his match in the 100-Point Open Padel Championship for UAE Nationals. Image Credit: Supplied

Saeed advances to Round of 16

The 32nd round of the Padel Championship continued for the 100-point open local classification category, in which Emirati, resident and visitors players participate, which are held at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, and Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Padel Federation, teamed up with Majid Al Janahi to win his match in the 100-Point Open Padel Championship for UAE Nationals.

Sheikh Saeed and Majid Al Janahi beat Jassim Al Nuaimi and Abdullah Kamber 6-2, 7-6 to advance to the Round of 16.

Also registering their first win was the pair of Fares Al Janahi and Abdullah Al Abdullah as they strode past Fares Ahmed and Hamad Al Hasani 6-0, 6-1, while Saif Al Hammadi and Rashid Al Hammadi overcame Abdullah Al Mahmoud and Omar Al Owais 6-1, 7-6.

The experienced Issa Sharif and Ahmed Al Sharaf defeated Saeed Al Balushi and Ahmed Al Hajri 6-3, 7-5, and Abdul Rahman Al Qassim and Muhammad Al Qassim got the better of Nasser Al Neyadi and Hamdan Al Janai 6-4, 6-0.