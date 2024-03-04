Abu Dhabi: Arab boxing power was on full display as Moroccan super featherweight Jaouad “The Moroccan Bomber” Belmehdi (20-1-3, 9 KOs) defeated previously undefeated Ghanian Alfred Lamptey (13-1, 9 KOs) in the main event of the third edition of ‘Rising Stars Arabia.’ The event showcases rapidly developing Arab boxers on a worldwide platform as its competitions concluded last Saturday.
The main event saw some fierce battle as 25-year-old Belmehdi, a former French Lightweight Champion, won his fourth fight in a row by way of a 10-round split decision (96-94, 96-94, 93-97) defeating Lamptey, 21, a former World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Silver, World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Youth and Ghana super featherweight champion.
Emirati Al Bloushi shines
In the co-main event, hometown favourite Fahad “Kid Emirati” Al Bloushi (14-1, 3 KOs) — the most experienced UAE pro boxer of all-time — extended his win streak to 13, taking a hard-fought eight-round decision over Venezuelan lightweight Andres Garcia (14-8-1, 11 KOs).
Another terrific UAE prospect, super flyweight Sultan Al Nuaimi (11-0, 7 KOs) stopped Venezuelan Eliu Canario (14-4, 11 KOs) in the fifth round in another spectacular performance in front of enthused local boxing fans.
Iraq’s light heavyweight prospect Amer Kadhum Ghaneem (3-0-1, 1 KO) suffered the first blemish on his pro record, fighting Russian Kharon Zapolsky (3-1-1, 1 KO) to a six-round majority draw.
Ugandan welterweight Isaac Zebra, Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) knocked out Ahmed Saad (4-3, 1 KO) in the opening round of their scheduled six-round bout.
Undefeated Indian welterweight Faizan Anwar (17-0, 9 KOs) registered a somewhat surprising opening-round knockout of former Egyptian Super Welterweight Champion Abdumonem “Braveheart” Saad (23-4-1, 11 KOs).
Egyptian cruiserweight Youssef Karrar (4-0, 3 KOs) recorded a third-round technical knockout over late replacement Yusuf Kizito (0-1), of Uganda, while Egyptian featherweight Mostafa Mohammed Fahmi Komsan (2-0, 1 KO) edged Guan Mu (1-3-1, 0 KOs), of China, by way of a six-round majority decision.
Also fighting on the undercard, Morocco welterweight Anas Hafiane improved to 3-0 with his second knockout, blasting out overmatched Sajan Greece Makesh Daisy (0-3), of India, in round one, and previously undefeated UAE super middleweight Fahad Alkhoori (3-1, 3 KOs) was upset by Ariemba Isalah Odhiambo (2-4, 0 KOs), of Kenya, who took a four-round majority decision.
In the opener, pro-debuting Syrian heavyweight Kenan Marai (1-0, 1 KO) knocked out the Congo’s Eureka Mwamba Kabeya (0-2) at the end of the first round.