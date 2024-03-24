Dubai: Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) emerged from the pile after three rounds of intense action of Wheelchair Basketball in the 11th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services continued their winning run as they got the better of Mai Dubai 25-9, while Dubai Courts kept themselves in the fray for a spot in the semi-finals following a handy 14-10 win over Al Bustan Centre and Residence.

Dewa played a tight defence, but saw the RTA side go off with a one-point advantage of 17-16 at the end of the first period of play. Dewa changed their strategy in the second period and went into an attack mode to walk away with the match 32-26 and keep their hopes alive for a spot in the semi-finals.

In a match of fluctuating fortunes, the Dubai Police General Headquarters also propped themselves back into reckoning with a 30-25 win over Dubai Municipality in Group A action.

At the moment, and with one more round of matches remaining, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship leads Group A with 6 points following three straight wins, followed by Dubai Police General Headquarters with 5 points from two wins and a loss.

Dewa are within striking in third place with an identical win/loss record, Dubai Municipality is in fourth with 5 points, while the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) are out of the reckoning following three losses.

In Group B, the battle lines have been drawn with Dubai Courts succeeding their winning run, this time getting the better of Al Bustan Center and Residence 14-10.

The group is now led by Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services with 6 points, followed by Mai Dubai also with 6 points from two wins and two losses, while in third is Dubai Courts with 5 points. Al Bustan Centre and Residence (4 points) and the Community Development Authority (3 points) are nearly out of reckoning for the knockouts.

The second day of volleyball witnessed huge crowds at the NAS Sports Complex Hall. Image Credit: Supplied

Meanwhile, the second day of volleyball witnessed huge crowds at the NAS Sports Complex Hall with Al Jawareh and Zabeel 2 powering their way to identical 3-1 wins against HMS and The King, respectively.

Zabeel 2 had the services of man of the match Valda Davyskiba – who scored 20 points – tuning up well with Tommaso Rinaldi (17 points) and Anton Brehme (10 points) in a fine team effort. Al Jawareh, on the other hand, had the services of Theo Faure and Bayram Efe with eleven points each in their convincing win even as Andrie Radzuik put up a lone battle with 17 points.

UAE cyclists thrive

UAE cyclists Farouq Mahmoud Abdulla and Kayed Abdulla Saeed Ali Al Dhaheri clinched the UAE Amateur Men’s Nationals and UAE Community Men’s Nationals categories as the curtains came down on the cycling competition.

Farouq Mahmoud had a quick time of 1 minute, 34.45.91 seconds to finish ahead of Saeed Kahir 1:34.47.05, while Khalid Ibrahim Ali powered into third spot with a time of 1:34.47.37, leaving Saeed Al Wehebi (1:34.47.48) and Majid Al Baloushi (1:34.48.39).

In the UAE Community Men’s Nationals category, it was Kayed Abdulla Saeed Ali Al Dhabahi all the way with a time of 1:35.52.18 leaving Khalifa Mohammed Juma (1:35.54.46) in second, while Shaikh Thani Saeed Thani Juma Al Maktoum (1:35.54.72) was placed third.

Australian rider Maddison Black was the ultimate winner in the Women’s Open category with a time of 1:45.46.00, as Ebtissam Zayed of Egypt (1:45.46.02) and Umutzhanova Makhabbat of Kazakhstan (1:45.46.25) followed in second and third, respectively.

In the UAE National Amateur Women’s category, it was Farah Al Marri (1:51.47.34) all the way finishing ahead of Ayeesha Foolad (2:01.28.24) and Ghaya Al Mehrzi 2:01.29.65, while in the Community UAE National Women, it was Fatima Khalfan Al Dhaheri (2:01.34.78) winning while the Senior Women’s category was clinched by American rider Niteese Lenton (2:15.38.74).

Tug of War to excite fans

The tug of war championship competitions scheduled to begin on Sunday, will see nearly 700 athletes participating. As many as 44 teams will be competing in three categories.