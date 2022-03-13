Dubai: Goals from Ghanem Ahmed and Ali Saleh handed Al Wasl a 2-0 away win over Shabab Al Ahli in matchweek 19 of the ADNOC Pro League at Rashid Stadium.
The hosts needed 15 minutes to threaten Al Wasl’s keeper when Thomas Olsen sent a brilliant cross to Hareb Abdullah into the penalty area with latter beating Al Wasl defender and curling left-footed shot, but his effort hit the post.
Free kick
A mistake from goalkeeper Majed Nasser allowed Al Wasl to open the scoring when the veteran misjudged the flight of the ball, allowing Ahmed’s free kick to nestle into the back of his net in the 67th minute.
Saleh cemented his side’s victory in the 83rd minute with another free-kick, this time it was a curled effort from about 30 yards into the top left corner of the net, leaving the oppostion goalkeeper with no chance.
The result means Al Wasl are seventh with 26 points, while Shabab Al Ahli’s tally froze at 30 points in fifth place.