The championship saw country’s best male and female competitors locking horns, culminating in Al Wahda securing the top position in the men’s division and Baniyas claiming victory in the women’s category.

In the men’s division, Al Wahda demonstrated high technical skills and resilience, outperforming Baniyas, the defending champions, and snatching the title that the team held for the last four years. Similarly, in the women’s division, Baniyas were on top of their game and retained title from last year, forcing Al Wahda to settle for second place. Meanwhile, Al Wahda improved its position from third place last year to second place this year in the women’s division.

Additionally, Al Ain also delivered commendable performances, securing the third position in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club won the women's division at the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup, held at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi held recently. Image Credit: Supplied

Abdulmunem Alsayedmohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice-President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “This year’s Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup featured the brightest local champions making the competition the strongest ever. The enthusiastic crowd, exceptional organisation, and dedication of the teams also contributed to the success of the event.

Obaid Meftah, Chairman of Al Wahda Sports Group Company, said: “We can’t be happier with achieving the men’s division title, which we have been waiting for four years. Our athletes have worked hard for this moment and deservedly earned their share of the podium.”

Salem Nayef Al Kathiri, Vice-Chairman of the Sports Games Company and Executive Director of Baniyas Club, said, “The women athletes were able to maintain the title while the men’s team finished as runners-up, after dominating the title for four consecutive years. The limitless support of the wise leadership is the primary reason for all the achievements made by our athletes.”

Thrilling matchup

One of the thrilling matchups in the men’s finals was Omar Alsuwaidi of Al Wahda club taking on Zayed Alktheri of Baniyas. “The match against Zayed Al Kathiri was a historic moment. Beating a champion of his stature is an achievement, but I believe that whoever wins, our beloved country is the final winner as we strive to honour the nation and leadership with our performances,” added Al Suwaidi.

Baniyas’ Balqees Al Hashmi was also in top form today as she defeated Aysha Al Shamsi by points. She said: “I want to congratulate Aysha for her brilliant performance. She’s a tough athlete to compete against and a person I admire a lot. It was a great competition, and we both played well.”