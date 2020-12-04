Emirates Club will be up for the cup challenge. Image Credit: Courtesy: AGL

Dubai: Underdogs Al Orooba and Emirates Club of Ras Al Khaimah will be looking at maintaining their form heading into the Round-of-16 stages of the 2020-2021 President’s Cup this weekend.

Al Orooba and Emirates Club came through the round-robin qualifying concluded at the end of last month with Al Orooba topping the five-team Group B with eight points and Emirates Club taking the top spot in Group A with eleven points.

These two qualifiers now join the top 14 teams from Division One on a knock-out competition starting with this weekend’s Round of 16 matches.

Fresh from two successive drawn encounters in the Arabian Gulf League (AGL), Sharjah will be out to make amends as they travel to Khor Fakkan, while former champions Al Ain take on Ajman in Saturday’s early matches. In the late games, Al Wahda will play host to a strong Al Nasr, while Al Wasl will try and make a pleasant trip to Fujairah.

On Sunday, Emirates Club will host neighbouring Kalba and Al Orooba will make the long trip to Bani Yas for the early games. Later in the night, Hatta will travel to Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, while Al Jazira will hop across the capital to play Al Dhafra.

Meanwhile, the UAE FA unveiled a new logo for the UAE President’s Cup to coincide with the country’s 49th National Day celebrations. The new logo was unveiled by Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President, UAE FA.

“This is the most prestigious football tournament for us as it bears the name of our supreme leader. There is a lot of interest both domestically and internationally for this competition and we felt that it is appropriate to have a new brand identity for this competition,” he said.

Founded in 1974, the inaugural champion of the UAE President’s Cup was Al Ahli, who went on to win it on another seven occasions and match Sharjah’s record of eight titles so far. The competition is open to all clubs in the top division and some of the lower division sides who need to qualify. The champion goes on to take one of the spots in the AFC Champions League.

FIXTURES

December 5

4.35pm Khor Fakkan v Sharjah

4.45pm Al Ain v Ajman

7.45pm Al Wahda v Al Nasr

7.45pm Fujairah v Al Wasl

December 6

4.40pm Emirates Club v Kalba

4.45pm Bani Yas v Al Orooba

7.45pm Shabab Al Ahli Dubai v Hatta