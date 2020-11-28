Dubai: Defending champions and Arabian Gulf League leaders Sharjah were left stunned as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Khor Fakkan during Round 7 of the competition.
Caio Lucas had Sharjah on course for yet another three points and keep up their perfect start to the season, but Abdalla Ghanim struck the leveller in the second half fir Khor Fakkan to claim a valuable point.
Two first-half goals handed Al Jazira a comfortable 2-0 win over Hatta at Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium as they moved up to third.
Al Jazira broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when Ali Mabkhout fired home. The Pride of Abu Dhabi doubled their lead 10 minutes later as Milos Kosanovic hit the net with a free-kick and Al Jazira cruised home.
Second-placed Al Nasr managed to close the gap on Sharjah with a hard-fought win over Bani Yas, while Al Ain defeated Al Wahda 1-0 at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium and Shabab Al Ahli Dubai thrashed Ajman 5-1.
Sharjah remain top of the AGL standings on 19 points, three ahead of Al Nasr. Al Jazira are up to third following a shaky start to the season, on 14 points alongside Al Ain, Al Wahda are fifth on 13, one point ahead of Shabab.
Results
Al Jazira 2 Hatta 0
Al Wasl 3 Fujairah 0
Shabab Al Ahli Dubai 5 Ajman 1
Khor Fakkan 1 Sharjah 1
Al Nasr 1 Bani Yas 0
Al Dhafra 1 Kalba 2
Al Ain 1 Al Wahda 0