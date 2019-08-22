Led by coach Caio Zanardi, Al Nasr returned to Dubai last week following an intensive 25-day camp in Germany ahead of the start of the new Arabian Gulf League season. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Al Nasr are all set to re-capture their glorious past, according to one of the top officials from the Bur Dubai-based club.

Ahmad Al Khoory, Vice-President, Board of Directors of Al Nasr Club, told media during a brief interaction here that the club management has worked out an ideal plan of action for the new season that will ensure success experienced by the club during past years.

Winners of the Arabian Gulf Cup and UAE President’s Cup during the 2014-15 season, the men in blue last claimed the league crown — their third — way back in 1985-86. But now, with a complete overhaul of the system, Al Khoory is hopeful of bringing the glory days back.

“I wouldn’t want to prepare any wishlist for fear that it will be taken literally by our fans and supporters. I would rather believe in our capabilities of being a club with a glorious past that is committed in giving off our best so that we can bring back those glory days,” Al Khoory told Gulf News in the presence of Abdul Basit Ali, CEO, Al Nasr club, at the Emirates airline Headquarters, on Tuesday.

“Simply put, we want to be challengers in all competitions this, and this idea is based on the fact that we are qualified to compete merely because we have created all the conditions for our team to compete and be the best we can.”

Founded in 1945, Al Nasr begin their campaign at home in this week’s Arabian Gulf Cup against Kalba on Friday. Led by coach Caio Zanardi, Al Nasr returned to Dubai last week following an intensive 25-day camp in Germany.

“I feel this camp was a success simply because I saw harmony among everyone. I can vouch that this is a different team, and when we start this Friday, we are all braced for a brand-new start,” Al Khoory said.

Al Nasr have also come up with some wise investments on behalf of the club running parallel with the system overhaul. “We are in a better situation now than last year. Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum [Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the club] has instructed us to go ahead and make the changes. We realise the importance of our location as one of the most expensive areas of Dubai. Accordingly, we have invested more than Dh700 million mainly in three projects in the area, so that we can generate our own revenue and aim for self-sufficiency,” Al Khoory said.

“We can no longer be fully dependent on the government. We need to pay attention to the small things now and lead Al Nasr to where the club really belongs.”

Last season, Al Nasr finished in eighth place with 36 points in the AGL, and their best was reaching the semi-final of Arabian Gulf Cup after topping Group B. The Al Nasr attack will once again be led by former Spain and Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo — who got 17 goals in the 19 matches he played — while Chilean Esteban Pavez, Portugal’s Toze and Brandley Kuwas from Curaçao will be the foreign additions this season. “There are a lot of other things other than just the best players that can help achieve success. We need the commitment and will to do well, and I believe we have this aspect going into the new season,” Al Khoory said.