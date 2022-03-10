Dubai: Al Ain eliminated Al Jazira to set up a Pro League Cup final date against Shabab Al Ahli, who reached the final after knocking out Al Wahda with a 4-1 aggregate win.

Al Ain managed to power into their third final for the first time since 2011, while Shabab Al Ahli will play their fourth consecutive final and the seventh overall.

Al Ain drew a 0-0 at home against Al Jazira in the second leg of the Pro League Cup semi-final but the 1-1 draw in the first leg was enough to secure them a place in the final.

Despite Al Jazira’s superiority in terms of possession, Al Ain were more dangerous on the attacking front, firing fourteen efforts, three of which were on target, while the Pride of Abu Dhabi unleashed eight shots, two of which were on target.

Al Ain’s three shots were divided into two in the first half and just one in the second, while Al Jazira had to wait for the last ten minutes to fire their two efforts within the frame of the goal.

Passing accuracy

Thulani Serero produced 102 passes, a passing accuracy of 95%, while Erik Jorgens excelled defensively, making four interceptions.

Shabab Al Ahli earned a 3-1 win over Al Wahda in the second leg of the Pro League Cup semi-final to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory.

The visitors enjoyed the bulk of possession in the first half with 67% while the second half of the game saw shared possession between both teams.

The away side got their goals from their three shots on target in the first half as they added a single effort on target in the second 45 minutes of the game, while the hosts unleashed a single shot on target in each half.

Shabab Al Ahli created ten goal-scoring chances, four of which were brilliantly produced by Argentinian forward Cartabia, while Al Wahda created just three chances.