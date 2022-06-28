Fujairah: The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) International Championship will roll into Fujairah this weekend, taking place at Zayed Sports Complex from July 2-3. Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the AJP Tour Fujairah International Pro will feature hundreds of players from various clubs and academies in various categories, including teens, youth, men’s masters, amateurs and professionals.
The championship, organised by the UAEJJF in cooperation with AJP, is part of the latter’s season-long 160-plus event global tour, five legs of which are held in the UAE during the 2022 season.
Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, board member of the UAEJJF, said the AJP’s five UAE-based tournaments are among the most important to be held in the Emirates. “This championship attracts the participation of hundreds of players across all categories in different age and weight groups. The skill levels of participants vary so it provides great opportunities for athletes to compete against a range of opponents. This can only help their preparations for future championships.”
Rankings ladder
Tariq Al Bahri, general manager of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, added: “The players are eagerly waiting for the launch of this championship because of its importance and direct impact on their classification, as well as their advancement on the annual rankings ladder. This will pave the way for them to qualify and participate in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.
The tournament will kick off on Saturday with teens, youth, and men’s masters, and continues on Sunday with amateurs and professionals. The tournament awards each category winner 600 ranking points, a solid reason for participants to enrol.