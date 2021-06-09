Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), praised Humaid Al Qatami, former First Vice President of the NOC, for his contributions to the Olympic movement in the UAE.
Sheikh Ahmed commended Al Qatami for promoting the Olympic charter and values as well as steering the NOC’s efforts to foster new sporting accomplishments in the UAE as part of the leadership’s vision to create champions in various sporting dsiciplines. He also praised Al Qatami’s efforts to strengthen the Olympic movement and raise the UAE’s stature in the international sporting arena and highlighted Al Qatami’s key leadership role in developing NOC-related laws and regulations.
He also commended Al Qatami’s efforts to enhance women’s participation in sport, adding that he is a role model for future generations whose immense contributions to the NOC will be remembered forever.
Thanking Sheikh Ahmed for his gesture of appreciation, Al Qatami said that the UAE NOC, under the chairmanship of Sheikh Ahmed, has taken many decisions to foster the development of local athletes and sportspersons. “I extend my utmost gratitude to Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and to NOC’s board members, The Executive Office and all the committees that I worked closely with during my tenure. During this period, I acquired extensive expertise in the field of sport and established several friendships with the NOC family - locally and internationally - that I will always treasure,” Al Qatami added.