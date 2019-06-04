Abu Dhabi: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashid Al Mulla won his eighth straight moto in the freestyle category to stay at the top of the overall standings and the defence of his world crown at the end of the Grand Prix of Italy – Round Two of the 2019 UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship, earlier this week.

After being crowned world champion at the end of last season with 175 points, Al Mulla is once again at the top with 100 points having won all four motos so far this season. Italian Roberto Mariani is chasing in second with 88 points, while Jaroslav Tirner (Czech Republic) and Belgian Niels Willems are joint third with 71 followed by Jaroslav Tirner completing the top-five with 70 points.