Abu Dhabi: The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 4) will be held in Paris, France on May 18, in a step to further expand the event to new horizons. The first two editions were held in Abu Dhabi with the third held at the Brazilian city of Balneario Camboriu.
Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of International Vision Sports Management (IVSM), said: “The Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship embodies an Emirati vision to spread martial arts games globally in a unique and unprecedented way, and after the huge launch in Abu Dhabi that embodied its position as a leading global destination in this genre.
“From innovative martial arts, we also seek to reach various major locations in the world so that efforts are integrated at all levels by attracting and including the best talents in these sports, and presenting a completely new product in the world of martial arts inside the cage that reaches the entire world.
“The choice of Paris as our destination in the fourth edition comes in view of the importance of this city on the sporting level this year, as it is preparing to organise the Olympic Games next summer, in addition to the fact that the European continent in general is full of international talents for the martial arts in the sport of jiu-jitsu and grappling, and we look forward to that.” We once again present to the world the Emirati capabilities in organising global events, based on Abu Dhabi’s pioneering experience in organising the largest sporting events of its kind,” he added.
The programme of activities for the fourth edition in Paris is scheduled to be announced successively through ADXC accounts on social media platforms in the coming days, and the fourth edition will witness participation of an elite group fighters from around the world.