Dubai: The Japanese Consul-General in Dubai has assured the UAE of his country’s backing when the squad travels for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Dr Akima Umezawa, Japan’s Consul-General in Dubai, was received by Talal Al Shinqeeti, General Secretary of UAE National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC) in the presence of Mohammad Bin Darwish, Executive Director and Ahmad Al Tayeb, Director of Sports and Technical Affairs at the NOC headquarters, earlier in the week.

The officials discussed means of boosting bilateral cooperation and forging partnerships in various sports fields, so that athletes can benefit from the available expertise.

The meeting also called for exchanging visits and holding workshops for athletes, coaches and technical staff along with sports training camps in the future.