12th edition of the global competition to be held from November 18-21 in UAE capital

The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championship has always invited high quality competition over the years. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJFF) has announced that the 2020 Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) will be held from November 18-21 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in the UAE capital.

The 12th edition of the largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar was scheduled in April but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UAEJFF pioneered a return to live competitive sport in the Middle East in May with a closed training camp and two competitions for the country’s elite athletes, and the 2020 ADWPJCC has now been confirmed for its November showcase.

The championship will take place in adherence to stringent local and federal health and safety guidelines with the well being of athletes, officials, and support staff being the top priority.

The Masters and Professional events will take place across the four-day showpiece event. The Masters (athletes over 30) will take to the mats on November 18 with the Professional competition running from November 19-21.

“Over the past three months, we have successfully organised several championships and training camps with the highest regard for safety of everyone involved, the entire jiu-jitsu community and wider society. We now have a tried and tested comprehensive set of protocols that ensures health and safety during a championship scenario. That experience gained will enable the Federation to stage a successful 12th edition of ADWPJJC,” Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman, UAEJJF and Head of the Higher Organising Committee, related.

“We have been overwhelmed by interest from the global jiu-jitsu community and staging 2020 ADWPJJC is another marker that contributes to underline Abu Dhabi’s position as the Jiu-Jitsu capital of the world. Persistence and a will to overcome challenges are in jiu-jitsu’s ethos and this championship demonstrates UAEJJF’s commitment to bring our beloved sport back in action,” he added.