Los Angeles: LeBron James produced a 28-point triple-double but it was not enough to prevent the Los Angeles Lakers from sliding to defeat against the lowly Atlanta Hawks. A stony-faced James marched quickly off the court at the State Farm Arena following a fourth defeat in five games for the Lakers, who were pummelled by Philadelphia in their previous outing on Sunday.
James’ fifth triple-double of the year included 28 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists. However, the Lakers were undone by a determined Hawks line-up which spread the scoring through their ranks to complete a 117-113 win.
“At the end of the day we lost the ball game, I don’t care what I did individually,” James said of his performance. “I could care less if I’m not winning ball games. That’s what I’m all about. I can throw that game in the trash.”
The Lakers fell to 28-29 with the defeat, which saw Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram score 19 points each while point guard Reggie Bullock chipped in with 15 points. The Lakers remain outside the play-off places in the Western Conference in 10th spot, and will need to halt their slide in form if they are to mount a charge for the play-offs.
Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors overcame a spirited performance by the Utah Jazz before pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 115-108 win.
Kevin Durant put up 28 points while Stephen Curry added 24 to lead the scoring for the Warriors.
— AFP